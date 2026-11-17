PSV Eindhoven have made their first offer to Napoli for Kevin De Bruyne. The Dutch club have offered around €2 million for the 35-year-old Belgian midfielder, NOS reports. The Italian club’s response is not yet known, but Napoli are expected to demand a higher fee.

De Bruyne is interested in joining PSV. The reason is his desire to live in Belgium again with his family, with Eindhoven being located at a convenient distance. In order to complete the deal, the Belgian is ready to accept a significant reduction in his salary.

The midfielder joined Napoli from Manchester City in the summer of 2025 on a free transfer. His contract with the Italian club runs until June 2027, which means that in the event of an agreement, the transfer fee will be negotiated between the two clubs, despite the fact that his contract is still valid.

This season, De Bruyne has made 15 appearances in all competitions. In them, he has scored 4 goals and provided 2 assists. PSV’s first offer has thus marked the beginning of talks, but at this point there is no confirmed agreement over the transfer.

The next step depends on Napoli’s position regarding the offer of around €2 million. The Italian club may accept the offer, reject it or request changes to the terms. PSV have already shown concrete interest, while De Bruyne’s willingness to reduce his salary makes a potential move to Eindhoven more feasible.