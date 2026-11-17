CSKA’s men’s volleyball team came from behind against Ukraine’s Epicentr Podolyany to win 3:1 in the first match between the two sides in the CEV Challenge Cup. In the individual sets, the Reds lost 19:25 but won the next three 25:20, 25:22 and 25:22.

The match was played at the Hristo Botev Hall, and CSKA started with a young lineup. Coach Aleksandar Popov named Zahari Zgurov and Petar Gospodarski in the starting six. For Gospodarski, the match was his debut in men’s volleyball, while experienced player Nikolay Penchev was left out of the starting lineup.

The first set was evenly contested until its midway point, but Epicentr Podolyany then built a lead and held on to it until the end. The Ukrainian team took the set 25:19.

CSKA responded in the second set with stronger serving and better exploitation of its opponent’s mistakes. This allowed the hosts to level the score at 25:20 and then win the third set by the same margin.

The Army Men maintained their energy in the fourth set as well. They again reached 25:22, with the final point coming after a service error by the Ukrainian team. In total, Epicentr Podolyany committed 34 unforced errors in the match.

Stanislav Kulagin was CSKA’s top scorer with 19 points. Todor Kostov added 13 points to the victory.

The victory gives the Bulgarian team an advantage ahead of the return leg, which will be played on November 18, again at the Hristo Botev Hall. CSKA will advance with another win. Epicentr Podolyany need to win the match, followed by a victory in the additional “golden” set.