Erling Haaland sent Norway into the quarter-finals of the Nations League after scoring from the penalty spot in the 95th minute to secure a 3:2 victory over Denmark in Copenhagen. The Norwegians were 0:2 down but levelled through Martin Ødegaard before completing the comeback late in the match.

The result left Norway second in Group A4 with 9 points. Denmark finished third with the same number of points but inferior statistics and will play a playoff to retain its place in the top tier.

Fierce Reaction After the Comeback in Copenhagen

Danish goalkeeper Mads Hermansen took responsibility for the mistake that led to Haaland’s second goal. “It was a serious mistake and I take responsibility for it,” he told TV 2, as quoted by Norwegian outlet VG. Captain Pierre-Emile Højbjerg was also critical: “It’s simply not good enough. We got what we deserved.”

Danish publications B.T., Politiken and Bold described the defeat as a heavy failure. The commentary focused on the squandered lead, Hermansen’s mistake and the lack of a response after Ødegaard’s equaliser. Norway will continue in the quarter-finals, while Denmark will have to go through a playoff.

Portugal Won in Cardiff

Portugal beat Wales 3:2 in the other Group A4 match and finished top with 15 points. Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto and Carlos Forbes scored for the visitors, while David Brooks and Sorba Thomas found the net for the hosts. Portugal played with 10 men in the closing minutes after Pedro Neto was shown a red card but held on to its lead.

Wales manager Craig Bellamy admitted to the BBC that his team had lacked intensity and that mistakes in both penalty areas had decided the match. “The final part cost us dearly in this group,” he said. Harry Wilson added that Wales had played well for long periods but had been punished for the mistakes it made.

For Portugal, the success was the first in the new era following Cristiano Ronaldo’s retirement. The English media named Carlos Forbes the hero of the evening because of his decisive goal, which secured victory for Jorge Jesus’ side.

Ireland Secured a Playoff Place

Ireland beat Kosovo 3:0 and finished second in Group B3. Troy Parrott converted two penalties, while Jack Moylan completed the scoring. The victory sent the Irish into the draw for the promotion playoffs, which will take place on 20 November.

Moylan was named player of the match and described the game as “one of my favourite games so far”. The Football Association of Ireland noted that the success came against Kosovo, who played with 10 men after a red card in the first half.

Poland and Sweden Drew

Poland and Sweden drew 1:1 in Wrocław. Hugo Larsson scored his first goal for the Sweden national team, while both sides ended their participation in the group stage with no change to the final standings.

The other matches of the evening ended with Ukraine beating Georgia 1:0, 1:1 draws between Hungary and Northern Ireland and between Israel and Austria, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina’s 2:1 victory over Romania. The playoff pairings will be determined in Friday’s draw.

Sources: uefa.com, theguardian.com, vg.no