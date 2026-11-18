Argentina thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in a friendly match played at the “Mario Alberto Kempes” Stadium in Cordoba. Nico Paz, Julian Alvarez and Franco Mastantuono scored twice each, while Alexis Mac Allister also got his name on the scoresheet.

The hosts made a strong start and opened the scoring as early as the 8th minute. Following a quick one-touch move, Nico Paz got an opportunity to shoot and sent the ball into Costa Rica’s net with a powerful effort.

Argentina doubled their lead in the 35th minute. Agustin Giay broke down the right flank and delivered a low pass to Julian Alvarez, who fired home on the move to make it 2-0.

Just two minutes later, Nico Paz weaved past several defenders and scored his second goal of the match with a deft finish. In the 42nd minute, Julian Alvarez also found the net for the second time, after dribbling past a defender in the penalty area and shooting into the near corner.

Argentina extended their lead as early as the 47th minute. Maximo Perrone played Mastantuono into a good position, and the midfielder finished the move without hesitation.

The sixth goal came in the 78th minute. Alexis Mac Allister passed to Mastantuono inside the penalty area, but following a defender’s intervention, the ball fell back to the Argentina midfielder, who sent it into the net.

The final 7-0 scoreline was completed in the 88th minute. Mastantuono finished off a combination with Giuliano Simeone to score his second goal of the match.

Argentina therefore scored four goals in the first half and three more after the break, while Costa Rica were unable to find an answer at any point in the friendly.