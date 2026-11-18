Levski will hold their training sessions behind closed doors on November 18 and 19 ahead of their home match against Lokomotiv Sofia. The sessions will begin at 11:00 and take place at the „Georgi Asparuhov“ Stadium.

The club stated:

„The training sessions will be closed to supporters and media representatives.“

Thus, the footballers will continue their preparations without the public and journalists having access to the training process.

Levski will host Lokomotiv Sofia on Sunday, November 22, at 15:30 in a match from the 15th round of the efbet Liga. The game will be broadcast on DIEMA SPORT.