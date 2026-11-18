Only two of the five home teams recorded victories in the NBA regular-season games played overnight leading into November 18. The New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz won on the road, while the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets in overtime.

The Knicks beat the Toronto Raptors 111-102 in Canada. The Minnesota Timberwolves escaped with a home win over the Portland Trail Blazers, 106-105, in the closest game of the schedule.

The Detroit Pistons won their visit to the San Antonio Spurs 105-93. The Utah Jazz recorded the most convincing result of the night, defeating the Los Angeles Clippers 132-107.

In the final game of the schedule, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 118-114 in overtime. Thus, the home teams recorded two victories in the five games, while the visiting teams won the other three.