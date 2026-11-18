More than €150 million has been earmarked for the construction of the new “Georgi Asparuhov” Stadium, Maritsa reports, citing Tema Sport. The sum is higher than the €120 million announced in April after the project was redesigned with a larger capacity at the request of Levski majority owner Atanas Bostandjiev.

The new version was presented after the shareholders’ general meeting on September 14. It was developed by IPA architectural bureau, which is also working on the project for the new “Bulgarska Armia” Stadium. According to the published specifications, the venue will have 27,826 seats for matches under Bulgarian Football Union requirements and 25,026 seats for games held under UEFA standards.

The project is designed to meet Category 4 requirements of European football’s governing body. Levski described the digital facade as one of the main elements of the stadium’s architectural design. “The capacity of the new stadium will be 27,826 seats in accordance with the requirements of the BFU and 25,026 seats in accordance with those of UEFA,” the club said when presenting the updated concept.

The plans include a panoramic LED banner approximately 390 meters long, two scoreboards measuring 24 by 9 meters, and facade LED screens with a total area of around 1,520 square meters. Around 2.5 kilometers of facade lighting and approximately 100 meters of media facade are also planned.

The German engineering company SBP – Schlaich Bergermann Partner has been brought in to work on the project. The company was involved in the development of the arenas of Bayern Munich and Tottenham.

The stated investment of more than €150 million is still presented as the amount for the initial stage, and further changes cannot be ruled out during the design and construction work. Alongside the stadium project, Levski is looking for land for training facilities for the first team and academy, which has been identified as another priority for the owner.

The initial concept for the venue was presented in April with an investment value of around €120 million. BTA reported at the time that the project envisaged the construction of a new football complex on the site of the existing stadium.