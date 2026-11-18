CSKA will release tickets for the home match against Trabzonspor on November 19 at 10:00 a.m. Sales will take place online, with season ticket holders for the 2025/26 season getting first access. An open sale for all fans with an active CSKA fan card will follow.

The match is scheduled for November 26 at 10:00 p.m. and will be CSKA’s first European home game at the reconstructed „Balgarska Armia“ Stadium. „The first European test for our exceptional jewel - „Balgarska Armia“ - will be against Trabzonspor,“ the club announced.

The most expensive ticket is for the Silver level in Sector A and costs €150. A Bronze-level ticket with catering included for Entrance A1 costs €60, while a Bronze-level ticket for Entrance A5 costs €36.

Sector A Silver — €150;

Sector A Bronze with catering — €60;

Sector A Bronze — €36;

Sector B — €24;

Sector Б — €18;

Sector Г — €14;

Sector Б, Blocks B6 and B7 — €14.

CSKA announced that it had secured an additional allocation of nearly 2,000 seats for its supporters. Blocks B6 and B7 in Sector Б will be occupied by home fans because of Trabzonspor’s punishment. Season ticket holders will receive the usual discount.

Registration with a fan card is required to make a purchase. After selecting the event, sector and seat, the FAN ID and CARD ID numbers must be entered, after which payment is made by debit or credit card.

Season ticket holders for 2025/26 must additionally scan the QR code on their season ticket, copy the resulting 24-digit code and enter it in the season ticket number field.

One fan card entitles its holder to purchase one ticket. A user may buy tickets for more people, but must enter their fan card numbers. Once payment is completed, confirmation is sent by email, and the ticket is automatically generated in the fan card.

The fan registration and purchased ticket requirements apply to all visitors, regardless of age. People in wheelchairs are provided with a ticket for their chosen sector and the right to bring an accompanying person, who must also have fan registration.

The club warned that it would investigate misuse of season ticket numbers. Those who circumvent the rules may be sanctioned and denied the right to purchase a season ticket during the winter campaign.