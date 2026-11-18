The memory of legendary weightlifter Naim Süleymanoğlu was honored in Istanbul at a commemorative ceremony marking the ninth anniversary of his death. The event took place at his grave in the Martyrs’ Memorial in Edirnekapı, BTA reported.

Those in attendance included Kardzhali Mayor Erol Myumyun, members of Süleymanoğlu’s family, athletes, relatives, close friends and friends. Representatives of expatriate organizations from Istanbul and other cities, as well as admirers of the three-time Olympic champion, also attended the ceremony.

The event was attended by the president of the Turkish Weightlifting Federation, Taner Ünlü, and the director of the Istanbul Provincial Directorate of Youth and Sports, Seyda Dursun.

The ceremony began with a minute of silence, followed by the Turkish national anthem. Naim Süleymanoğlu’s memory was also honored with prayers.

The weightlifter’s grave was covered with flowers, while wreaths were laid by various institutions and expatriate associations.

“Naim was not simply an athlete who lifted weights. He embodied willpower, perseverance and a fighting spirit, showing that the impossible is possible,” said Taner Ünlü.

The president of the Turkish Weightlifting Federation stressed that, with his Olympic, world and European records, Süleymanoğlu had brought fame to Turkish weightlifting around the world.

“Champions are celebrated for the medals they win, while legends live on through the mark they leave on history,” Ünlü said.