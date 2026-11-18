Carlos Alcaraz took another step towards the semifinals of the ATP Finals in Turin. The No. 2 seed from Spain defeated fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6:2, 6:4 in 1 hour and 11 minutes in the pair's second match in the Ivan Lendl Group.

Alcaraz began the match with convincing return play and converted two breaks in the first set – for 3:2 and 5:2. He did not give Medvedev a single break point and closed out the set 6:2.

In the very first game of the second set, Alcaraz broke the Russian's serve. At 2:1, the Spaniard called for a medical timeout because of a problem with his left thigh, which was strapped. After the break, he continued the match and did not allow Medvedev to get the break back.

Alcaraz held on to his advantage until the end and closed out the set 6:4. This was his second win in the group, after he defeated Frances Tiafoe 6:2, 6:2 in the opening match.

Medvedev began the tournament with a win over Flavio Cobolli, 7:6(4), 6:3, but failed to earn a break against Alcaraz. The defeat leaves the Russian with one win and one loss ahead of the final group matches.

In the next match in the Ivan Lendl Group, Tiafoe will face Cobolli. Even a set won by the American will send Alcaraz through to the semifinals. His final group-stage match is against Cobolli.