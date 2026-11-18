Santos has held preliminary talks with Real Madrid over the potential return of Rodrigo on loan during the first half of 2027. The information was confirmed by ESPN Brasil and cited by Goal.com Brasil. The Brazilian club’s idea is for the forward to return temporarily to “Vila Belmiro” for around six months.

Real Madrid, however, do not plan to release Rodrigo during the winter transfer window. The Spanish club are counting on him for the second half of the season, once he completes his recovery from a serious right knee injury. According to ESPN Brasil, head coach Jose Mourinho intends to use the Brazilian when he is fit to play again.

The player himself is also not considering leaving Real Madrid. The support provided by the club during his recovery is one of the reasons Rodrigo is not pushing for a transfer. English clubs have shown interest in him, but these opportunities have not convinced him.

Real Madrid expect Rodrigo to return to action at the beginning of 2027. On March 10, he underwent surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament and lateral meniscus in his right knee. The club’s medical report stated: “The surgery was performed under the supervision of the club’s medical services.”

He suffered the injury on March 2, 2026, during the match against Getafe, ruling him out for the remainder of the season as well as the 2026 World Cup. In September, Rodrigo resumed on-field training, but without ball work, and his recovery is continuing according to a programme devised by Real Madrid’s medical staff.

Rodrigo came through the Santos academy and played for the club’s first team from 2017 to 2019. In 2019, he joined Real Madrid, where his contract runs until the summer of 2028.