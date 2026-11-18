PFC “Cherno More” officially presented Daniel Georgiev as the club’s new technical director. The former midfielder returns to the Varna side, for which he played in two spells.

“I am happy to be returning to Cherno More. I have always had positive feelings towards the club. For me, it is a dream come true to be here again,” Georgiev said after his appointment.

The new technical director will be part of the Varna club’s staff and will become actively involved in its development. The announcement of his appointment did not specify the exact length of the contract or provide further details about the division of responsibilities.

Georgiev was part of the Cherno More squad that won the Bulgarian Cup in the 2014/2015 season. Several months later, the Varna side also claimed the Bulgarian Super Cup.

After the end of his playing career, Georgiev worked as a fitness coach at Dobrudja, while during the year preceding his return to Cherno More he was an analyst at CSKA 1948.

With his appointment, the club is placing a person who knows Cherno More’s internal environment and was already part of the squad when the team won its most recent major honours in charge of the technical department.