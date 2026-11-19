Pedro Acosta believes it is too early to talk about a battle for the MotoGP title in 2027. The Spaniard will leave KTM at the end of the current season and join Ducati Lenovo Team, where he will be Marc Márquez’s teammate and direct rival.

“I have to be realistic. First, I need to regularly finish in the top five, fight for podiums and win races. Only after that can you think about the title. It is too early to talk about it. You cannot put all your cards on the table so long before the first race,” Acosta told Motorsport.com.

Acosta’s move to Ducati for the 2027 and 2028 seasons was confirmed in June. He will therefore join Marc Márquez, who has nine world titles across all classes, including seven in the premier class.

“He is one of the best riders in history, and that is clear to see. Marc knows how to handle every situation – both on and off the track. He is an intelligent, talented and ambitious person. When you put those qualities together, you get a nine-time world champion,” the Spaniard said.

“I have learned a lot from him, but I will learn even more by sharing a garage,” Acosta added. Ducati confirmed that the two riders will form the team’s factory line-up for 2027 and 2028.

The 2027 season will begin under new technical regulations. Engine capacity will be reduced from 1,000 to 850cc, while Pirelli will replace Michelin as the tyre supplier.

“From my point of view, it is better to have a change. I think the field will be more evenly matched and the rider will have a greater influence on the machine. I cannot claim anything with 100 per cent certainty before experiencing it in Valencia,” Acosta said. His first test with Ducati is scheduled for 1 December.

Acosta named Jorge Martín, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi as riders who have already proven their capabilities. “We will see how things develop under the new rules, but I am sure that more than one rider will spring a surprise,” he said.

The Spaniard arrives at Ducati after claiming his first MotoGP victory at the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix. The triumph came after 56 starts and 15 podiums in the premier class.