Levski Sofia defeated Deya Sport 3:0 (25:16, 25:14, 25:13) in a postponed match from the fourth round of the women’s volleyball championship. The match was played at the Levski Sofia Hall, and the victory lifted the hosts to second place in the provisional standings with 15 points.

All three sets began with an exchange of points, but Levski managed to build a lead at the right moment. The hosts then closed out each set without hesitation, leaving their opponents on 13 points in the third set. The one-sided course of the match allowed head coach Dragan Neshic to give playing time to some of the young players in the squad.

Gabriela Zhekova was the top scorer for the winners with 16 points. The outside hitter also received the club’s “Blue Heart of the Match” award. Joanna Alcantara added 12 points, including four blocks, while Ella Gray and Elena Kolarova finished with 8 points each.

Following the victory, Levski have 15 points and occupy second place. Maritsa Plovdiv are leaders with the same tally but one fewer match played. Deya Sport remain in ninth place and are still without a win after six matches.

In their next match, Levski will visit Dragoman on November 22.