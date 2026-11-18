Rilski Sportist suffered a heavy 62-113 defeat away to Esenler Erokspor in a game from the seventh round of Group C in the FIBA Europe Cup. The Turkish team decided the game in the first half, after which it increased its lead without difficulty.

Esenler Erokspor won all four quarters by 37-19, 31-17, 18-12 and 27-14. The hosts led by 18 points after the first quarter, and by halftime the difference had already reached 32 points.

The Bulgarian team was without Deyan Karamfilov and Malik Johnson, who are dealing with health problems. The two joined the longer-term absentee Alan Arnett. Miroslav Vasov also did not enter the game.

Krasimir Petrov was Rilski Sportist's top scorer with 15 points and 7 assists, but he also committed 11 turnovers. Jackson Stormo added 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Kevin Yebo led the winners with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Amadou Sow contributed 16 points and 7 rebounds, while Egehan Arna and Kevin van der Vuurst scored 13 points each. Arna added 7 assists, while van der Vuurst finished with 11 assists.

Following the defeat, Rilski Sportist sit fourth in the group with 2 wins and 5 losses. Esenler Erokspor are convincing leaders with 7 wins from 7 games.