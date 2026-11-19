Alexander Zverev is facing a new civil claim from his former partner Brenda Patea over statements he made in an interview with the French sports newspaper “L’Équipe”. The German tennis player said that he had done everything possible and that his innocence had been proven. Patea disputes this claim and is asking the court to prohibit Zverev from repeating or disseminating it.

The claim was filed in Berlin on September 18, 2026, and was officially served on Zverev’s lawyers on November 18. According to a court order dated November 5, the proceedings will be conducted in writing. Following service of the claim, the tennis player has one month to state whether he will defend himself in the case. No court ruling has yet been issued on Patea’s claims.

The dispute is linked to an interview following the French Open

Patea claims that Zverev’s statement creates the impression that she accused him unfairly. Her lawyer, Michael Schiele, told “Der Spiegel” that the words could permanently damage his client’s reputation, presenting her as a liar and exposing her to online harassment.

“This discredits the claimant as a liar,” Schiele said, according to German media. He is calling on Zverev to sign a cease-and-desist declaration. Otherwise, Patea will ask the court to rule on the matter and will seek compensation for emotional distress. Schiele also claims that the tennis player breached an agreement between the two parties not to comment publicly on the discontinued criminal proceedings.

Zverev’s lawyers challenge the claim

Zverev’s lawyer, Christian Schertz, confirmed that his client would defend himself. According to him, if the statements were made in the manner described, they constitute a permissible opinion protected by freedom of speech.

“He has every right to do so,” Schertz said.

The defense relies on the fact that the criminal proceedings in Berlin were discontinued in June 2024 without a verdict and without a judicial finding of guilt or innocence. The proceedings were concluded under Article 153a of the German Code of Criminal Procedure in exchange for a total payment of 200,000 euros. Of that amount, 150,000 euros were intended for the state and 50,000 euros for charitable organizations.

In a statement, the tennis player’s lawyers emphasized that the discontinuation did not affect the presumption of innocence. They also referred to a recent opinion by Germany’s Federal Court of Justice, according to which legal assessments of factual events can, in principle, be protected by freedom of speech.

Zverev and Patea, who have a daughter together, were parties to the previous proceedings. The tennis player has always denied the allegations. As the dispute returns to court, he continues his participation in the ATP Finals in Turin as the world No. 1.