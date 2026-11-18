The heroes of the “Blue Fairytale” reunited 20 years after one of the most memorable achievements in Levski’s history. The Blue Hearts association organized a special reunion of the team that qualified for the Champions League group stage in 2006.

The former footballers received personalized plaques and commemorative awards. Through them, the organizers expressed their gratitude to the squad that led Levski to the most prestigious club football competition in Europe.

“It seems like it was yesterday…,” the Blue Hearts wrote after the reunion. The association said that it had been an honor and a privilege to welcome the team and that, two decades later, they had once again relived the emotion of the unforgettable evenings of 2006.

According to the organizers, the squad holds a special place in Levski’s history. The tribute to the footballers comes on the eve of the upcoming matches of the current championship-winning team, to which the Blue Hearts sent their wishes for further success.

“May more moments await us that we will remember even after twenty years!” the association said.