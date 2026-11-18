Marek’s management publicly expressed its gratitude to Orlin Dimitrov for the financial support provided, which enabled the Dupnitsa-based team to arrange its trip to Razgrad for the upcoming Second League fixture against Ludogorets II.

Club board chairman Ivaylo Pargov and the other management representatives highly appreciated the gesture and stressed that Dimitrov’s assistance is particularly important for the team. Marek noted that this is not the first time he has stood behind the club and supported its initiatives.

The Dupnitsa-based team expressed its gratitude for the support shown, the trust and the willingness to help in difficult moments. According to the management, such solidarity is extremely important for the club’s development and normal functioning.

“Thank you for the trust, the attitude and the support! We wish him health and success, and hope that together we can continue working for the good of Marek!” the club stated.