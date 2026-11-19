Beşiktaş defeated Real Madrid 83-79 in Istanbul in the first game between the two teams in the EuroLeague. The Round 12 game ended 18-15, 27-22, 19-17 and 19-25 in the respective quarters.

The Turkish side started stronger and built a lead in the opening quarter. At halftime, Beşiktaş led 45-37, while the difference was 10 points before the final 10 minutes — 64-54. Real Madrid improved their play in the closing period but were unable to complete the comeback.

DaQuan Jeffries led the winners with 20 points, while also adding four rebounds. Lonnie Walker IV and Scottie Wilbekin scored 15 points each, while Wenyen Gabriel finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Jeffries made important baskets down the stretch, including a three-pointer for 73-69 that once again increased the hosts’ lead.

“DaQuan showed today why we signed him. He is an incredible defender and an excellent shooter,” said Beşiktaş coach Dušan Alimpijević.

Théo Maledon led Real Madrid with 22 points. Nick Smith Jr. added 16, half of them coming in the final quarter and helping the Spanish team close the gap on the hosts. Andrés Feliz finished with 13 points.

Following the victory, Beşiktaş have a 6-6 record and sit 12th in the standings. Real Madrid remain eighth with seven wins and five losses.

The Spanish giants’ next game is on November 20, when Real Madrid will visit Olympiacos in Round 13 of the EuroLeague. The Greek team’s roster includes Bulgarian international Aleksandar Vezenkov and Cody Miller-McIntyre. The game is scheduled for 21:15 Bulgarian time.