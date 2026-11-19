Atlanta Hawks won 117-112 away at Oklahoma City Thunder in a National Basketball Association regular-season game. The victory leveled the two teams' records at 9 wins and 6 losses.

Onyeka Okongwu led the “Hawks” with 28 points and 9 rebounds, while Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 19 points and 7 assists. Jalen Johnson recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

The hosts started better and held a 7-point lead in the first quarter, but Atlanta ended the period ahead 31-29. The Hawks also won the second quarter 33-22 to take a 13-point lead into halftime.

The Thunder responded after the break. Oklahoma City won the third quarter 32-19 and tied the game at 83-83 after a basket by Ajay Mitchell with 1.4 seconds left in the period. At the beginning of the final quarter, however, Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins hit consecutive three-pointers to give Atlanta a 92-86 lead.

The Hawks did not relinquish control until the final buzzer. A three-pointer by Dort and a long-range shot by Zuby Ejiofor extended the lead to 102-92, while Atlanta closed out the game by winning the final quarter 34-29.

“We have to play with energy, and that means running,” coach Quin Snyder said before the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 34 points and 5 rebounds for Oklahoma City. Jared McCain scored 18 points, while Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed 17 rebounds. The Thunder made 9 of 27 attempts from three-point range, while Atlanta made 20 of 50 shots from beyond the arc.

For the Hawks, Lu Dort scored 16 points, while Aaron Wiggins added 14 on his return to Oklahoma City. The two were part of the Thunder's championship-winning roster during the 2024/2025 season before being traded in the summer.

Atlanta will host the Charlotte Hornets on November 20, while Oklahoma City will welcome the New Orleans Pelicans on the same day.