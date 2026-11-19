Levski received good news ahead of the Sofia derby against Lokomotiv Sofia. Midfielders Akram Bouras and Serginho have recovered from their injuries and are once again available to head coach Julio Velázquez.

The two have rarely had the opportunity to play together since the start of the season. Bouras was sidelined for an extended period due to injury, while Serginho picked up an injury during the match against Jagiellonia. The problem affecting the Portuguese player has not proved serious, and he is already ready to return to action.

Serginho has 26 appearances, four goals and eight assists

26-year-old Serginho joined Levski from Santa Clara and quickly became an important part of the squad. Since the start of the campaign, he has made 26 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing eight assists.

The recovery of the two midfielders gives Velázquez more options when selecting the squad for the upcoming home match. Levski will host Lokomotiv Sofia on Sunday, 22 November, at 15:30 at the Georgi Asparuhov Stadium in a match from the 15th round of the First League.

This will be the champions’ first match at “Gerena” after 12 away games. The club announced:

“Tickets for the 15th-round First League match against “Lokomotiv” (Sofia) will go on sale today at 10:00.”