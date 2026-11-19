Bernardo Silva trained on a reduced schedule at Real Madrid three days before the home match against Celta in the 13th round of La Liga. The midfielder has been cleared to play for his club, but has still not completed a full training session on the pitch with the rest of the players.

The 32-year-old Silva limited himself to fitness work at the club’s training base.

Aurélien Tchouaméni also did not take part in the session. The training was led by José Mourinho.

Bernardo Silva was declared “unfit to play” by the Health and Sports Preparation Directorate of the Portuguese Football Federation and was released from the squad for the match against Wales. Before that, he played 11 minutes against Denmark.

The federation’s medical director, José Carlos Noronha, explained that the muscular complaints had prevented the player from being in optimal condition for the national team. According to him, the tests carried out at Real Madrid had not shown any damage, but this did not rule out a risk if he returned to training loads too quickly.

“It is perfectly normal” for him to play for Real Madrid this Saturday, José Carlos Noronha said.

The medical director pointed out that pain and muscle contractures can develop into a tear several days later, even when imaging tests do not show a problem. He added that in some patients, the test results are negative despite the presence of symptoms.

Before the international break, Bernardo Silva started five consecutive matches for Real Madrid. This followed a period with fewer playing minutes at the start of the season.

The midfielder then joined Portugal for the final two matches of the Nations League group stage.