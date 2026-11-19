Thierry Henry singled out Lamine Yamal and Michael Olise as two of the most impressive young stars in modern football. The former Arsenal striker spoke about the Barcelona and Bayern Munich players on the „Campo“ podcast.

The Frenchman stressed that the two combine technical quality, creativity and genuine joy in playing football. In his view, it is precisely this combination that sets them apart at a time when individual flashes of brilliance are increasingly subordinated to rigid tactical play.

Henry said.

The Arsenal legend also drew attention to the mentality of the two attacking players. According to him, they look happy on the pitch but are never satisfied with what they have achieved.

the Frenchman said.

Lamine Yamal has established himself as one of the leading figures in Barcelona’s attack, while Michael Olise is among Bayern Munich’s key attacking players. Their game is based on bold decisions, movement in one-on-one situations and the ability to create chances for themselves and their teammates.

Henry did not directly compare the two, but praised them for the shared quality they bring to football – the ability to surprise the opposition while also playing with obvious enjoyment. His praise places Yamal and Olise among the young footballers expected to shape the face of European football in the years to come.