Levski chief scout Krasimir Petrov is set to join Botev Plovdiv, Mach Telegraph reports. Georgi Korudzhiev, who also works in the Blues’ scouting department, is expected to join him at the Kolezha stadium.

The change is linked to the restructuring of Levski’s sporting operations. Petrov’s future at Gerena is unclear after the club began building a new model for its transfer department.

Petrov is among those associated with the recruitment of several of Levski’s key additions in recent seasons. The champions’ squad includes Maicon, Reinaldo and Serginho. Levski won its 27th title in the 2025/2026 season, ending a 17-year wait for the championship trophy.

Korudzhiev is the son-in-law of Nasko Sirakov, who is Levski’s honorary president.

The possible appointment of the two at Botev is linked to Milo Borisov, who is negotiating the acquisition of the Plovdiv club. Borisov himself confirmed to the media that there is interest and that talks are under way, but stressed:

“Nothing is official at this stage. We are holding talks, yes, we are interested in Botev, but there is nothing that can be said or announced.”

This means that the connection between the possible move of Petrov and Korudzhiev and the change in ownership at Botev remains an assertion rather than a confirmed fact for now. At present, there has been no official announcement from the clubs regarding the appointments or the final completion of the deal for the shares.