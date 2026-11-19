Slavi Georgiev reached the last 16 of a tournament from the TEN-PRO Global Junior Tour series after beating Leo Federer 6-3, 6-3. The match was played at Rafael Nadal’s academy in Spain, and the Bulgarian tennis player is competing in the event for children born in 2014.

Georgiev, who plays for the “Next Gen” tennis club, secured victory in the round-of-32 match and continues his participation among the best 16 players in the draw.

The intriguing detail surrounding the match is connected to the opponent’s surname. Leo Federer is the son of Roger Federer, one of the most successful tennis players in history. Thus, the match brought together on one court a young Bulgarian talent and the heir to a name that has left a lasting mark on world tennis.

Georgiev’s success came at Nadal’s academy, which is among the hosts of tournaments from the TEN-PRO Global Junior Tour. The series organizes competitions for age categories from U10 to U16 and gives children from different countries the opportunity to gain international experience.

Georgiev is set to play a match in the last-16 stage.