Vincent Kompany will return to Bayern Munich's bench for Friday's home match against Cologne. The Bundesliga matchday 10 fixture kicks off at 21:30 Bulgarian time at the “Allianz Arena”.

The Belgian coach's return was confirmed by the German champions' management. Kompany will also attend the mandatory pre-match press conference, which will be his first public appearance following the health incident.

“Yes. Vincent is in a very good mood and came to see me today,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

Kompany fainted on October 23 during a training session with Bayern's second team and was taken to hospital. Doctors there diagnosed irritation of the meninges. After being discharged, he continued his recovery at home and returned to the club's training ground at the beginning of November.

On Monday, the 40-year-old coach once again led the first-team training session. According to Sky Sport, he also sustained a shoulder injury in the incident, for which he underwent a rehabilitation programme.

During Kompany's absence, his assistant Aaron Danks took over the coaching duties. The Englishman was in charge of Bayern for five matches, in which the team recorded four wins and one draw.

Danks led the team in two Bundesliga matches, a game against Borussia Dortmund, the German Cup tie against Magdeburg and the away match against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.

With the match against Cologne, Bayern will resume their Bundesliga campaign following the international break. Kompany will return to the touchline nearly a month after the fainting episode that temporarily kept him away from work.