Lia Karatancheva's run at the W50 tournament in Heraklion, Greece, has come to an end. The world No. 416 lost to Italy's Giorgia Pedone 1:6, 3:6 in 80 minutes of play.

The 23-year-old Bulgarian conceded six break-point opportunities in the match, managing to break her opponent twice. Pedone gained a decisive advantage in the very first set and closed it out 6:1.

In the second set, Karatancheva won three games but was unable to turn the match around. The Italian maintained control of the match and wrapped it up 6:3.

The Bulgarian began the tournament with a win over Polina Leykina, and in the second round she eliminated ninth seed Selena Janicijevic of France 6:4, 6:3. She thus reached the third round of the competition.

Before her match against Karatancheva, Giorgia Pedone was the seventh seed in the draw. The Italian is ranked 294th in the world.

The tournament in Heraklion is being held on outdoor clay courts and is a W50 event. The competition continues until November 22.