Antonio Adán has ended his professional football career at the age of 39. The former goalkeeper of Real Madrid, Real Betis, Atlético Madrid and Sporting Lisbon announced his decision in a video on social media, in which he showed his gloves and selected moments from his years in football.

“Thank you, football,” Adán wrote alongside the post. In his longer farewell message, he said: “After much thought, I want to announce that I am ending my professional football career.”

The Spaniard added that he had had the opportunity to experience everything he had dreamed of as a child and thanked his teammates, coaches, clubs and family.

Adán came through the Real Madrid academy and played for the Spanish giants' first team between 2010 and 2013. He then joined Cagliari, and in 2014 he signed for Real Betis. The goalkeeper spent four seasons in Seville, making 165 official appearances.

After Real Betis, Adán played for Atlético Madrid between 2018–2020, before moving to Sporting Lisbon. With the Portuguese club, he won two league titles, two League Cups and one Portuguese Super Cup.

The last club of his career was Iranian side Esteghlal. Adán joined the team in 2025 after being without a club for around a year, and left following the end of the 2025/26 season. The Spaniard thus ended a career that took him through the leagues of Spain, Italy, Portugal and Iran.