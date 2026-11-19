Hydration breaks, made mandatory at the 2026 World Cup, could remain part of the tournament in 2030. FIFA’s documents for the sale of television rights provide for broadcasters to air advertisements during these stoppages. This is a strong indication that the measure could be retained, although a final decision has yet to be made.

At the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, play was stopped around the 22nd and 67th minutes of every match. The stoppages lasted three minutes and were implemented in all 104 games, regardless of the specific temperature or whether the stadium was enclosed and air-conditioned. FIFA presented the rule as a measure to protect footballers from the dangers of high temperatures.

At the same time, the stoppages opened up a new advertising window for television broadcasters, particularly in the United States. According to data cited by Hollywood Reporter, advertisements during the breaks generated between $2 million and $9 million per match. The analytics firm Guideline estimates Fox’s total advertising revenue from the 2026 World Cup at $835 million, compared with the $485 million paid for the rights.

This financial aspect is at the heart of the new doubts surrounding the 2030 World Cup. In the television rights documents, FIFA has listed both hydration breaks and the possibility of cooling breaks lasting between 90 seconds and three minutes if the pitch temperature reaches 28 degrees Celsius. The organization has stated that the documents cover all possible options and do not represent a final decision.

The breaks sparked discontent among some coaches, players and spectators, who described them as an interference with the rhythm of matches and an opportunity for additional tactical instructions. England manager Thomas Tuchel said that the stoppages “change the identity of the football match”, while Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa said that dividing matches into shorter segments takes away one of the game’s defining characteristics.

“For us, this is purely a sporting matter,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said, denying that the organization receives additional revenue from advertisements shown during the stoppages. He also defended making them mandatory, arguing that this ensures all teams play under equal conditions.

The 2030 World Cup will be held mainly in Morocco, Spain and Portugal, while three matches will be played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. FIFA is yet to decide whether the breaks will be mandatory for all matches, introduced depending on the temperature or scrapped. The inclusion of the advertising option in the television rights documents itself shows that the stoppages are already being considered as part of the commercial model for the next tournament.