Manchester United’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino promised the club’s supporters a “special season”. The Argentine delivered his first video message from the Carrington training ground after officially starting work on November 18.

“Hello, fans. I am Mauricio Pochettino. I am looking forward to meeting you. I hear so many good things about you. I hope we can bring you all the happiness by working and communicating together. This will be a special season in which we support and encourage our players to fight on the pitch and achieve the results we deserve,” said the manager.

Pochettino also delivered a second message in Spanish, in which he stressed the need for unity around the club.

“We must be united, just like the name Manchester United. We all have to work together. I hope to bring the happy moments this club deserves,” said the Argentine.

Pochettino’s first match in charge of Manchester United will be the away game against Liverpool on November 22. The Premier League derby will be played at “Anfield”.

Pochettino took over the team after Michael Carrick was dismissed following Manchester United’s worst start to a league season in 40 years.

The new manager signed a contract until the summer of 2029. He returns to the Premier League after spells in charge of Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea. During his career, Pochettino has also managed Paris Saint-Germain, with whom he won the French title.