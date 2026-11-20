Nico Paz left the dressing room at the Monumental Stadium with the feeling that he had just experienced the most important meeting of his career. According to the account of his uncle Fabian Paz, Lionel Messi’s mother, Celia Cuccittini, took him by the hand and told him: “You are my son’s successor!”

The incident took place after Messi’s farewell match for Argentina against Benin. The game was played on October 6 in Buenos Aires. Argentina won 3–0, with Paz scoring the second goal. Messi scored from the penalty spot in his final home appearance in the jersey of the “Gauchos”.

“Nico came out of the dressing room, and Messi’s mother was emotional and crying. She took him by the hand and told him: ‘You are my son’s successor!’ When he came out, Nico was in shock,” Fabian Paz told La Red radio. The story was reported by Mundo Deportivo and TyC Sports.

According to his uncle, the 22-year-old footballer does not see himself as Messi’s successor. “For him, the greatest happiness was meeting Leo and playing alongside him. It was as if he had touched the sky with his hands,” Fabian Paz said.

Nico Paz was born in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, but chose to represent Argentina because of his family heritage. He is the son of Pablo Paz, who made appearances for the Argentina national team and played at the 1998 World Cup.

Paz made his debut for Argentina’s senior team on October 15, 2024, in a World Cup qualifier against Bolivia. In the 6–0 victory, he provided an assist for Messi. Two years later, Paz himself scored in the legendary forward’s final match in front of an Argentine crowd.

Messi ended his international career after a period in which he won the Copa América in 2021 and 2024 and the World Cup in 2022. In Argentina’s first match following his retirement, the team lost 2–1 to Uruguay.

Paz is gradually becoming one of the faces of the next generation. He will continue to play for Como during the 2026/2027 season after the Italian club and Real Madrid reached an agreement for him to stay. The Spanish giants also retained the option to bring the footballer back next season.

Fabian Paz’s account remains a personal story, rather than an official designation of a successor. Nico Paz, Celia Cuccittini and Messi have not publicly confirmed the conversation. On the pitch, however, Paz already has his own connection with the captain whose place Argentina will have to fill without expecting a complete repeat of his career.

Sources: mundodeportivo.com, tycsports.com, apnews.com