Pre-season testing for the 2027 Formula E season ended prematurely after a fire broke out in the Fusion team’s car at the Jarama circuit near Madrid. The incident occurred during the final hour of the programme, when red flags were being waved around the track.

The car, driven by Taylor Barnard, was equipped with a Porsche powertrain. A suspected battery explosion caused a thick column of smoke, after which the car was engulfed in flames. Barnard stopped beside the track and managed to escape the car unharmed.

Firefighting and rescue teams responded immediately and brought the blaze under control. However, the car was completely destroyed, and the need to evacuate it led to the definitive end of the test session.

The FIA and Formula E management confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. Their joint statement said:

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been established. The initial suspicion of a battery problem will be examined as part of the FIA and Formula E investigation.

The incident overshadowed the conclusion of the first official pre-season tests with the new-generation GEN4 cars. Zane Maloney was fastest in the overall standings with Nissan, followed by Maximilian Günther with Envision and Mitch Evans with Opel.

The tests at the Jarama circuit took place between 16 and 20 November and were part of the preparations for the 2027 Formula E season. The new season is scheduled to begin with the opening round in Mexico City on 16 January.