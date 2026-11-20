Manchester United does not intend to take legal action against the drone operator who filmed new manager Mauricio Pochettino’s first training session. However, the club has warned that significant legal and financial consequences could follow in similar cases in the future, Sky Sports News reported.

Around 12 minutes of footage from the session at the training base in Carrington was published on the CC Overview YouTube channel. The video showed Pochettino and Manchester United’s players during tactical exercises, with the players split into three groups. The training session was closed to the media.

The operator, who identifies himself only by his first name, Colin, took down the footage and published an apology. He described what happened as a “completely wrong judgement”.

“My aim was to film Mauricio Pochettino with the United team so that fans could see him for the first time. I fully understand that this was unethical. I want to apologise to Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino and the players for my actions,” Colin said.

He added that he had mistakenly assumed that no significant work would take place at the beginning of the session and that only harmless warm-up exercises would be filmed. Colin also said that he had believed the training session was accessible to various media outlets. According to him, the flight had been legal under the rules governing the use of drones.

“I also want to stress that Liverpool or any other football club had no involvement in my decision to film the training session,” the operator said. The video was removed from his channel without any contact from Manchester United, Sky Sports News reported.

Despite the removal of the original post, the footage was reposted on social media. According to Sky Sports News, it has amassed more than eight million views in posts on X, while other YouTube channels have uploaded copies that have also attracted hundreds of thousands of views.

There are signs around United’s training base stating that the use of drones is strictly prohibited and that offenders may be referred to the authorities and become the subject of a civil claim. A club source quoted by Reuters said there had been no security breach at Carrington. According to the same source, it was still unclear whether the drone regulations had been breached, but the club believes that other legal provisions had been violated.

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola also commented on the case. “The issue is not about gaining an advantage, but the fact that there is a reason why we train behind closed doors and some things need to be respected,” he said.

Manchester United will visit Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, 22 November. The match will be Pochettino’s first in charge of the “Red Devils”.