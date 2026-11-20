Simeon Nikolov has greater development potential than his older brother Aleksandar. This was stated by Bulgaria men’s national team head coach Gianlorenzo Blengini in an interview with the Italian publication “Tuttosport”.

The Italian coach’s analysis came after the Italian Super Cup final, in which the two Bulgarian internationals played for Cucine Lube Civitanova. The Civitanova side took a 2–0 lead against Sir Susa Vim Perugia, but allowed a comeback and lost 2–3. Perugia prevailed 15–13 in the tiebreak.

Aleksandar Nikolov was the top scorer in the match with 28 points. His younger brother Simeon, who plays as a setter, finished with 4 points. It was Aleksandar’s third lost Super Cup final, while Simeon won his first medal in Italy.

“They have taken two different paths. Moni, the younger one, has been playing in his current position for three years and became a starter for the national team at just 17 years of age. For this reason, he has greater development potential,” Blengini told “Tuttosport”.

According to the coach, the comparison between the two should not be understood as an assessment of who is the better volleyball player. It is about the different stages of their development and the specifics of the positions they play.

Simeon Nikolov completed his first season as a professional setter at a high level, while Aleksandar already has significant experience in the Italian SuperLega and the national team. The younger brother established himself as a starter for Bulgaria at just 17.

Blengini also highlighted the quality that, in his view, sets Aleksandar Nikolov apart from many other players.

“Alex, for his part, showed an ability to change roles and positions with great ease—something not everyone can do. They are both learning exceptionally quickly, which will help them continue to develop,” the Italian coach said.

Aleksandar began his career as an outside hitter, but has also been used in other roles during different periods. At Lube, he is one of the team’s main attackers, while Simeon is the setter who organizes the team’s play.

The two brothers continue to be teammates in Civitanova and key figures for the future of the Bulgarian national team.