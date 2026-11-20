Mikel Arteta has restricted Arsenal players’ use of Fantasy Premier League after Christos Tzolis inadvertently revealed the lineup for the match against Liverpool on 1 November. According to The Guardian, the new rule prevents footballers and club-related staff from selecting themselves or their teammates in their fantasy teams.

Tzolis included himself in his own FPL team and selected himself as captain, despite having been out of action for around a month with an injury. The Greek winger subsequently started in Arsenal’s 1–0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield. It was his first appearance since Greece’s draw with the Netherlands on 1 October.

Before Saturday’s away match at Newcastle, Arteta said he had spoken with Tzolis, the entire team and people close to the club about player selection in FPL.

“With Christos, with the team and with my children as well,” the manager said.

He explained that the issue now affects not only the players but also their families, as interest in decisions made in Fantasy Premier League is high.

“This is something new and we have to introduce new rules,” Arteta said. According to him, confidentiality is linked to trust and preparation for matches.

“We will take measures to ensure that this does not happen again,” he added.

Arteta also confirmed that players have been restricted from selecting themselves in FPL. According to The Independent, the ban also covers selecting teammates, as such actions could hint at who will play and who will be left out of the squad.

The Tzolis case is not the first time that Fantasy Premier League has become an inadvertent source of information about players’ fitness. In October, players and staff connected with Chelsea removed forward João Pedro from their teams before the club announced that the Brazilian was injured.

Afterwards, Chelsea staff were warned to be careful when using inside information in public fantasy games. Arteta said that, for Arsenal, the issue now requires specific restrictions to prevent the starting lineup and team-selection decisions from being revealed before a match.