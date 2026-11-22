Navajo Stirling defeated Jiri Prochazka by knockout in the second round of the main event at UFC Fight Night in Qatar. The bout in Doha ended at 4:58, when referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight following a series of strikes against the fallen Czech fighter. The official result was Stirling’s victory by knockout via strikes.

The New Zealander acted patiently at the start, while Prochazka relied on movement and counterattacks. At the end of the second round, Stirling found an opening in his opponent’s defense and took him to the ground. More strikes followed before Goddard stepped in.

Second consecutive knockout loss for Prochazka

Prochazka, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, suffered his second consecutive knockout loss. His previous defeat also came after a stoppage, and the bout in Qatar was his first fight since that loss.

“He was better. Congratulations. He caught me there,” Prochazka said after the bout. The fighter offered no excuses for the defeat.

Stirling did not call for an immediate title fight

After the victory, Stirling did not issue a direct title challenge. He said he had not yet decided what comes next and would wait to see which fighters are ahead of him in the rankings.

“I’m not sure yet. I’ll see who’s ahead of me. I’d like the UFC to come to New Zealand,” Stirling said.

The bout was announced by the UFC as a light heavyweight contest and headlined the card in Doha. Stirling’s exact next opponent has not yet been announced.

Sources: mmafighting.com, cbssports.com, sherdog.com