Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 132:129 in the highest-scoring game of the latest completed round of NBA fixtures. The hosts improved their record to 14 wins and 3 losses, while Milwaukee remained at 1 win and 16 defeats. The results from the November 21 schedule have been confirmed by the NBA and specialized statistical databases.

Joel Embiid was Philadelphia's leading figure with 26 points, 17 rebounds and 9 assists. LeBron James added 21 points, 13 of them in the fourth quarter. Tyler Herro led the Bucks' resistance with a career-high 50 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists, but Milwaukee failed to force overtime.

“We want to continue to have room for improvement. We don't want to be great in November,” LeBron James said after Philadelphia's victory.

Milwaukee led 129:128 in the final seconds, but after two free throws by Embiid and a basket by Braden Burris, the score became 130:129 for the 76ers. Embiid converted two more free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining. Herro's attempt at a three-pointer that would have tied the game came after the final buzzer.

The other results

New York Knicks – Portland Trail Blazers 97:96;

Dallas Mavericks – Los Angeles Clippers 110:100;

San Antonio Spurs – New Orleans Pelicans 114:91;

Minnesota Timberwolves – Memphis Grizzlies 104:95.

Philadelphia will host Portland in its next game, while Milwaukee will visit Toronto. Both games are scheduled for Monday.

Sources: nba.com, espntoday.pages.dev, basketball.realgm.com