Inter Miami and Lionel Messi began their title defense in MLS with a heavy defeat. Columbus Crew won 3-0 away from home in the first match of the first-round playoff series and took the lead in the clash between the Eastern Conference’s second and seventh seeds.

Gonzalo Tapia opened the scoring in the ninth minute from the penalty spot, awarded after goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair committed a foul in the penalty area. In the 36th minute, the hosts’ situation became even more difficult after Gonzalo Luján was sent off for a second yellow card.

Columbus decided the match after halftime

Taha Habroune doubled the visitors’ lead in the 52nd minute, and six minutes later Tapia scored for the second time. The striker capped his impressive playoff debut with two goals, while Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte made five saves.

Schulte denied Messi from close range in the 23rd minute and later also saved his free kick. The Argentine was unable to change the course of the match, despite receiving the “Golden Boot” award for a second consecutive season before kickoff. Messi finished the regular season with 26 goals and 17 assists.

“We cannot concede an early goal,” Inter Miami defender Ian Fray said after the match. The hosts failed to score for the first time at their new stadium, which opened in 2026. Inter Miami won just six of their 17 regular-season home matches at the venue.

Columbus can end the series

The second match will be played on November 27 in Columbus. A home win would secure the hosts a place in the next round and end Inter Miami’s hopes of becoming the first team since 2011-2012 to win two consecutive MLS titles. If Messi’s team wins, the series will be decided in a third match in Miami on December 1 or 2.

Sources: mlssoccer.com, abcnews.com, local10.com