The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Edmonton Oilers 7:4 in one of the highest-scoring games in the NHL. The visitors took a 2:0 lead, but the hosts scored five goals in the second period to turn the game around.

Andrei Svechnikov scored twice, while Sebastian Aho finished with a goal and two assists. For Edmonton, Leon Draisaitl recorded a goal and an assist, while Connor McDavid finished with two assists. “They won more one-on-one battles and more puck battles. They showed that they are ahead of us,” Oilers coach Mike Babcock said.

Lindholm scores four goals for Boston

The Boston Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 7:5. Elias Lindholm scored four goals and added an assist, while David Pastrnak finished with a goal and two assists. The victory was Boston’s second in a row.

Washington have lost five consecutive games. Dylan Strome and Jakob Chychrun each recorded a goal and an assist for the Capitals.

Chicago win on the road for the first time

The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Calgary Flames 4:3 in overtime to record their first road win of the season. Sam Rinzel scored the decisive goal 15 seconds before the end of overtime.

Rinzel finished with a goal and two assists, while Patrick Kane added a goal and two assists. Calgary managed to level the score after falling 1:3 behind, but did not go on to win.

Other results

Nashville Predators – Pittsburgh Penguins 4:3

Florida Panthers – Buffalo Sabres 4:3

New York Islanders – Detroit Red Wings 3:2

Columbus Blue Jackets – Toronto Maple Leafs 4:3

Philadelphia Flyers – Montreal Canadiens 4:3

Ottawa Senators – Los Angeles Kings 4:2

Vegas Golden Knights – Winnipeg Jets 5:4 after a shootout

St. Louis Blues – New Jersey Devils 9:6

In the next day of the schedule, Carolina visit the New York Rangers, Buffalo play the Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh face the Dallas Stars, and Edmonton visit St. Louis.

Sources: cbssports.com, nhl.com