Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz will decide the ATP Finals champion in the final in Turin. The match at the “Inalpi Arena” will begin no earlier than 6:00 p.m. local time, or 7:00 p.m. Bulgarian time.

Zverev reached the decisive match after defeating Daniil Medvedev 7:6(0), 6:4. The German went through the group stage without dropping a set and won all three of his matches. In the semifinal, he did not give Medvedev a single break-point opportunity.

Alcaraz had to come from behind against Ben Shelton, but turned the match around to win 3:6, 6:3, 7:6(1). The Spaniard survived the difficult situation in the deciding tiebreak and reached the final for the second consecutive year.

Zverev is chasing a third title

The world No. 1 is already a champion at the ATP Finals in 2018 and 2021. Another triumph would put him among the select group of players with at least three titles at the season-ending tournament. In 2026, Zverev also won his first two Grand Slam tournaments, while the final in Turin will be his 45th ATP-level title match.

“The court is quite fast, so an aggressive style helps. Alcaraz is very aggressive, especially this week. Our matches have always been difficult, and I expect another one like that,” Zverev said about the upcoming clash.

Alcaraz holds the edge in the head-to-head record

Alcaraz leads their rivalry 7-6 in wins, having won four of their last five meetings. The only exception during this period was their match at the 2024 ATP Finals, when Zverev prevailed in two sets.

The Spaniard is on a 13-match winning streak following his titles in Vienna and Paris. He is chasing his first trophy at the tournament after losing last year’s final to Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz, however, does not arrive without physical problems. He received medical treatment for an injury to the upper part of his left thigh, which has been taped since his second group-stage match.

“I have to be careful and not push myself to the limit with every movement and every shot. I don’t need to run for every ball,” Alcaraz said after the semifinal.

The victory would have historic significance for both players. Zverev could become the eighth player with at least three ATP Finals titles, while Alcaraz will attempt to become the first Spanish champion at the tournament since Alex Corretja, who won the trophy in 1998.

Sources: local10.com, tennis.com, techradar.com