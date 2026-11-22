Sunday’s football schedule begins with matches from the Bulgarian league and continues with games from the leading European championships. The main highlight is the derby between Liverpool and Manchester United at 18:30 on Diema Sport 2. At the same time, Werder Bremen host Hamburger on Diema Sport 3. The schedule also includes MotoGP, the tennis finals in Turin, volleyball from Italy and NFL games.

Bulgarian football and the major leagues

13:00: Botev Vratsa – CSKA 1948, Diema Sport.

Botev Vratsa – CSKA 1948, Diema Sport. 15:30: Levski – Lokomotiv Sofia, Diema Sport.

Levski – Lokomotiv Sofia, Diema Sport. 18:00: Botev Plovdiv – CSKA, Diema Sport.

Botev Plovdiv – CSKA, Diema Sport. 15:00: Barcelona – Villarreal, MAX Sport 4.

Barcelona – Villarreal, MAX Sport 4. 16:30: Augsburg – Mainz, Diema Sport 3.

Augsburg – Mainz, Diema Sport 3. 18:30: Liverpool – Manchester United, Diema Sport 2.

Liverpool – Manchester United, Diema Sport 2. 18:30: Werder Bremen – Hamburger, Diema Sport 3.

Werder Bremen – Hamburger, Diema Sport 3. 19:00: Milan – Frosinone, MAX Sport 3.

Milan – Frosinone, MAX Sport 3. 21:45: Atalanta – Inter, MAX Sport 3.

Atalanta – Inter, MAX Sport 3. 22:00: Getafe – Atletico Madrid, MAX Sport 4.

La Liga’s schedule also includes Santander – Real Sociedad at 17:15 and Osasuna – Malaga at 19:30, both on MAX Sport 4. Earlier in the day, Serie A features Juventus – Venezia at 13:30 and Bologna – Udinese at 16:00 on MAX Sport 3.

Tennis, motorsport and volleyball

The Nitto ATP Finals in Turin continue with matches at 16:00 and 19:00 on MAX Sport 1. In motorsport, warm-up for the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix is at 10:50, the Moto3 race starts at 11:50, Moto2 begins at 13:15, and the main MotoGP race is scheduled for 15:00. All broadcasts are on MAX Sport 2.

At 19:00, the same channel will show the Italian Serie A1 volleyball match between Lube Civitanova and Pordenone. Later in the evening, MAX Sport 1 will broadcast the Bulgarian volleyball league match between Levski and Beroe at 21:00.

Basketball and the NFL

The basketball schedule features Bilbao – Baskonia at 13:00 on Diema Sport 2 and Atlanta Hawks – Detroit Pistons at 22:30 on Diema Sport. In the NFL, the Detroit Lions face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 21:00, while the New York Giants play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 23:20. Both games are on MAX Sport 2.