CSKA visit Botev Plovdiv in one of the most intriguing matches of the 15th round of the First League. The match at the Hristo Botev Stadium kicks off at 18:00, with the capital side defending its place at the top of the standings.

The Army Men lead the table with 34 points from 14 matches and are still unbeaten. The team have recorded 10 wins and 4 draws, with a goal difference of 32:9. Second-placed Levski have 32 points from 13 matches, while Ludogorets are third with 30 points from 13 games. The standings data was published before the start of Sunday's programme.

Botev Plovdiv occupy fifth place with 23 points. The Plovdiv side have 7 wins, 2 draws and 5 defeats, while their goal record is 23:21. The hosts will be looking to return to winning ways after losing 0:4 to CSKA 1948 in their last league match before the international break.

Changes to CSKA's lineup

CSKA head coach Markus Gisdol will have to make changes in defence because of Teodor Ivanov's injury. According to Gong.bg, Jean-Philippe Gbamin could start alongside Dinis Almeida in the centre of defence, while Petko Panayotov is expected to be named in the starting lineup because of the requirement for a Bulgarian footballer under the age of 23 to play.

CSKA enter the match after defeating Levski, while Botev will rely on home advantage and the support from the stands. Plovdiv defender Nikola Soldo described the upcoming meeting as a tough one and said that the team would be going for victory. “A derby such as Botev – CSKA presupposes a battle on the pitch,” Soldo said.

Tribute to Atanas Pashev

Before the opening whistle, Botev will honour club legend Atanas Pashev. The ceremony is part of the programme for the Canaries' home fixture.

For CSKA, the match in Plovdiv is also the final test before hosting Trabzonspor in the Conference League. The result at the Kolezh could alter the gap between the leaders and their pursuers, but in any case CSKA will remain top with a win or a draw.

Sources: sportlive.bg, gong.bg, plovdivonline.bg