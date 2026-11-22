Levski host Lokomotiv Sofia in a capital derby from the 15th round of the First League. The match will be played at the Georgi Asparuhov Stadium at 15:30, with the hosts looking for a response after their 0:3 defeat to CSKA in their last league match.

The “Blues” are second in the standings with 32 points from 13 matches, two points behind leaders CSKA, who have played one more game. Lokomotiv Sofia occupy last, 14th place with 9 points from 14 matches. The team have recorded just one win since the start of the season.

Levski return to “Gerena”

The match will be Levski’s first at their home stadium in 78 days. The team’s last home game there was against CSKA 1948 on 5 September, after which their home fixtures against CSKA and Ludogorets were played at the Vasil Levski National Stadium. The information about the break between home matches was confirmed by coach Julio Velazquez ahead of the game.

The Spanish specialist described the defeat to CSKA as painful, but called on the team to continue working and analysing. “When we lose, it hurts me a lot, but I always maintain a positive attitude and the desire to improve,” Velazquez said.

Levski will be without Mustafa Sangare, who has a knee problem. According to Velazquez, there is a possibility that the forward will undergo surgery to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Serginho will also miss the match, while Akram Bouras returns to the squad, although it is not clear whether he will get any playing time.

The bottom side against the second-placed team

Lokomotiv Sofia enter the derby after a 0:0 draw with Septemvri Sofia in a postponed match and a 0:2 defeat to CSKA in another league fixture. After 14 matches, the team have scored 15 goals and conceded 26, leaving them in last place.

The hosts, for their part, have scored 25 goals and conceded 8 in 13 matches. A win against Lokomotiv would allow Levski to maintain the pressure on CSKA ahead of the remaining matches of the round.

The referee for the capital derby will be Georgi Davidov. After the match, Levski will visit Septemvri Sofia on 29 November, while on 3 December they will host Ludogorets in a postponed league fixture.

Sources: football24.bg, bnrnews.bg