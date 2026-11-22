Max Verstappen won the Las Vegas Grand Prix in Formula 1. The Red Bull driver finished ahead of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who secured a double podium finish for McLaren.

The race on the „Las Vegas Strip“ circuit consisted of 50 laps, while the official distance reached 309.958 kilometres. The track is 6.201 kilometres long and includes 17 corners.

Verstappen started from pole position

Kimi Antonelli won qualifying with a time of 1:33.893 minutes, but received a five-place grid penalty. As a result, Verstappen, who recorded the second-fastest time in Saturday’s session, took pole position before the start.

Norris started third, while Piastri had to begin from 17th place due to a 10-place penalty. The changes to the starting grid put the two teammates in different starting positions, but by the end of the race they finished second and third, respectively.

Victory before the final three races

Before the race, Verstappen said that he was not interested in the surrounding distractions and was focused on the result: „I’m here, of course, to try to win. That’s what matters to me.“

After the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the season continues with the race in Qatar between November 27 and 29. The final race of the year will be the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix between December 4 and 6.

Sources: formula1.com, reviewjournal.com