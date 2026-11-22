Carlos Nassar equaled his world record in the snatch after lifting 185 kg during the German Bundesliga weightlifting match between his Mutterstadt team and Grünstadt. The Bulgarian weightlifter was flawless in the first movement and recorded three successful attempts – at 175, 180 and 185 kg.

Nassar continued without a mistake in the clean and jerk. He successfully lifted 200, 210 and 220 kg in succession, earning him a total of 405 kg in the competition. His performance confirmed the strong form he has demonstrated in recent weeks.

Another strong result after the tournament in Plovdiv

Just a week earlier, Nassar snatched 190 kg at the memorial tournament in Plovdiv, dedicated to Olympic champion Milen Dobrev. In Mutterstadt, he matched his world record of 185 kg in an official German championship competition.

The match was held in front of a packed hall, with many Bulgarians among the spectators. Hans-Peter Briegel – a European football champion and two-time World Cup silver medalist – also attended the competition.

Nassar was in Germany together with his team members Nikolay Zheynov and Lyudmil Gachev.

One more round before the Olympic qualifiers

The Bulgarian weightlifter will also compete in another Bundesliga round at the beginning of December. After that, his schedule continues with the first qualifying tournament for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Sources: sportal.bg, bntnews.bg