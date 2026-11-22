Liverpool host Manchester United at “Anfield” in one of the most eagerly anticipated matches of the 11th round of the Premier League. The match kicks off at 18:30 Bulgarian time, and it will be Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge of the visitors.

The Argentine took over at Manchester United on November 18 after Michael Carrick left his post. Pochettino had only a few training sessions to prepare the team for their visit to “Anfield”.

“We have to be brave, take the initiative and go there without fear,” Pochettino said before the match. He described Liverpool as a very strong opponent and said his new team must show a different face from the very first game.

United start in the relegation zone

Manchester United are 18th in the standings with eight points after the first 10 rounds. The team have just one win, five draws and four defeats. Their last match before the coaching change ended 4:4 against Aston Villa, with United salvaging a draw with two goals in added time.

The Premier League noted that Manchester United had won just once in their first 10 matches. At the same time, the statistical indicators for chances created are better than the team’s position suggests, but their defensive problems remain serious.

Liverpool seek another home win

Liverpool go into the derby in fifth place with 18 points. Andoni Iraola’s team have recorded five wins, three draws and two defeats, with a goal difference of 14:10.

Iraola warned that Manchester United’s position did not reflect the opponent’s full potential. “They are a much better team than 18th place suggests,” said the Liverpool manager, who expects changes in the visitors’ approach following Pochettino’s appointment.

The gap between the two teams is 10 points, but the derby comes at a time when Manchester United’s new coach must quickly halt the decline, while Liverpool have an opportunity to close in on the leading positions. The next match between the two sides will offer the first real indication of the effect of the change at “Old Trafford”.

Sources: skysports.com, theguardian.com, football365.com