Inter visit Atalanta in a Serie A match from the 12th round that could have a bearing on the title race. The Nerazzurri are second in the standings with 28 points – just one behind leaders Lazio, and need a victory to keep up the pressure at the top. The match in Bergamo kicks off at 21:45 Bulgarian time.

The champions enter the fixture after a 2:0 home win over Como. Cristian Chivu’s side have nine wins, one draw and one defeat in their first 11 rounds. Inter have scored in each of their last 27 competitive matches, the longest such run among the two teams.

Atalanta remain in the bottom half

Atalanta sit 12th with 14 points, accumulated after four wins, two draws and five defeats. In their last league match, Maurizio Sarri’s team won 1:0 away to Monza. The victory ended a run of eight consecutive rounds in which the Bergamo side had conceded at least one goal.

Sarri warned that the task facing the hosts would be a difficult one. “We will face one of the strongest teams,” the Atalanta coach said ahead of the match. He described Inter as dangerous both in the penalty area and on quick counterattacks, and urged his team to focus on their own performance.

Inter hold a significant advantage in the rivalry

Atalanta have not beaten Inter in their last seven home matches – a run of two draws and five defeats. The Bergamo side’s last home victory came by a 4:1 scoreline on November 11, 2018. The Nerazzurri have also won their last four away matches in Bergamo, scoring eight goals and conceding three.

The overall record in Bergamo also favours Inter. In 70 competitive meetings at Atalanta’s ground, the Milan side have won 29 times, the hosts have prevailed on 17 occasions, and 24 matches have ended in draws. The last meeting between the two teams last season ended 1:1.

The match will be played at the New Balance Arena and refereed by Fabio Maresca. The three points are important for Inter not only because of the standings, but also because they would allow the team to continue chasing Lazio near the top of the table.

Sources: goal.com, sport.quotidiano.net, as.com