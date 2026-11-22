Botev Vratsa host CSKA 1948 in a 15th-round First League match. The game at Hristo Botev Stadium kicks off at 1:00 p.m. and will be refereed by Kristian Kolev. The match will be broadcast live on Diema Sport.

The hosts go into the match in 13th place with 10 points from 14 games played. Botev Vratsa’s record is two wins, four draws and eight defeats, with a goal difference of 11:24. In their last league match, the team lost 1:2 to Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

The team from Vratsa have not won since September. During the international break, Botev Vratsa drew 1:1 with Septemvri in a friendly in Pravets. Martin Petkov scored the goal after a cross from Daniel Genov.

CSKA 1948 are fourth with 29 points. Ognyan Mladenov’s team have nine wins, two draws and three defeats, with a goal difference of 33:16. In the last round, the side drew 2:2 away to Ludogorets, with Ivaylo Chochev equalising in added time.

Before the draw in Razgrad, CSKA 1948 recorded convincing wins over Botev Plovdiv and Spartak Varna, scoring a total of 10 goals. Striker Atanas Iliev scored twice against Spartak and was named Player of the 14th Round. He has seven goals in the league.

“We will fight for the title, but we will see what happens,” Atanas Iliev said.

The first match between the two teams this season ended in a 2:1 win for CSKA 1948 in Bistritsa. Thus, the Sofia side have the advantage in the head-to-head meetings this campaign.

The match in Vratsa also has a family storyline. Once again, twins Radoslav and Borislav Tsonev will face each other, this time representing opposing teams.

Sources: sportal.bg, bnrnews.bg