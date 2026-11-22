Vihren moved to the top of the provisional Second League standings after recording the most convincing victory of the 17th round. The Sandanski side thrashed Pirin 6–1, collected 35 points and moved two clear of Chernomorets 1919. Preslav Yordanov scored twice, while Daniel Manolev, Kaloyan Krastev, Tomi Kostadinov and Leo Pimenta scored once each. Yordan Kostov was on target for Pirin.

Vihren took the lead in the first half, when Yordanov, Manolev and Krastev made it 3–0. Pirin pulled one back at the start of the second half, but the hosts responded with three goals before the final whistle.

Chernomorets and CSKA II remain close

“There are no easy matches. The game against “Pirin” is a local derby and the atmosphere around it is different,” Vihren coach Vladimir Manchev told Struma before the match.

Chernomorets 1919 failed to keep pace with Vihren and drew 1–1 with Rilski Sportist. The visitors took the lead through Mitko Mitkov from the penalty spot in the 40th minute, while Zhivko Petkov equalised three minutes after the break. The Burgas side are second with 33 points.

CSKA II are third with 32 points, but have played one match fewer. The capital side will host Beroe on Monday at 14:30 and could return to the top with a victory. Beroe occupy 10th place with 22 points.

Hebar climb to sixth place

Hebar defeated Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa 3–1 and collected 27 points. Martin Mihaylov scored twice for the hosts, while Konstantin Pavlov added the third goal. Zhulyan Ivanov scored for Lokomotiv.

Ludogorets II defeated Marek 3–0. Djan Niyazi scored twice, while Konstantin Dimitrov added one. The Razgrad side are eighth with 25 points, while Marek remain 15th with 18.

Spartak Pleven and Nesebar drew 1–1 in Lovech. Sportist Svoge won 2–1 away to Etar Veliko Tarnovo. Etar are 11th with 22 points, while Sportist occupy 16th place with 15.

Montana and Dobrudzha play today

The final match of the 17th round is today at 14:30, when Montana host Dobrudzha. The hosts are 14th with 18 points, while the Dobrich side are second-bottom with 11. Pirin remain last with two points after suffering their 15th defeat of the season.

After the match in Montana, the schedule continues on Monday with CSKA II – Beroe, while on Tuesday Fratria host Yantra. On Wednesday, Ludogorets II will play their postponed match from the 11th round against Etar.

Sources: bta.bg, sportal.bg, struma.bg