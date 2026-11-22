Spartak Varna and Cherno More drew 0-0 in the derby from the 15th round of the First League. The match at “Spartak” Stadium featured a fierce physical battle, two stoppages due to pyrotechnics and a disallowed goal for the visitors, but neither team managed to score. Following the draw, Spartak have 17 points, while Cherno More have 14.

Cherno More created the first serious opportunity in the 12th minute, when Celso Sidney shot toward the left corner, but Plamen Iliev made the save. In the 19th minute, Chidera Okoh responded with a shot for the hosts, which was caught by Kristian Tomov. Two minutes later, Georgi Lazarov put the ball into Spartak's net, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Morales: I want more from the footballers

Spartak Varna head coach Daniel Morales thanked the supporters and praised the attitude of his players in the difficult match.

“I am proud to be Spartak's coach and to be able to work with these lads,” Morales said.

However, the coach admitted that his team had been less aggressive in attack compared with the previous match against Arda. According to him, Spartak knew how Cherno More pressed, but were not able often enough to find a free player and play their way out of the pressure in an organised manner.

Morales pointed to the difficult pitch and the opponent's pressing as reasons for the more difficult build-up of attacks. In his words, at certain moments the hosts needed to play more directly, but also show more courage when finishing. He said he expected more from his players and turned his attention to the upcoming away match against Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Iliev: The draw was fair

Cherno More coach Ilian Iliev also described the match as primarily a battle in which both teams had acted cautiously.

“The draw was fair. Neither team took enough risks,” Iliev commented.

He said that Cherno More had opportunities to develop their attacks better, but his players had lacked confidence in the final third of the pitch. Iliev gave the example of a situation in which, instead of finishing the attack, one of his players had chosen to cross.

The coach of the “sailors” praised the team's commitment and physical response, but stressed that Cherno More had the quality to play better in attack. “The players played the match like men,” Iliev said after the goalless draw.

Sources: bntnews.bg, gong.bg